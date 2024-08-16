Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan: 7 Tehreek-i-Taliban terrorists killed in encounter

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the Pakistan army - said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the Kurram district.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 August 2024, 19:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Peshawar: Seven terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed by the security forces during an encounter in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the army - said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the Kurram district.

It said security forces effectively engaged terrorists of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and seven were killed while five were injured.

"Khwarij’s (terrorists) hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives was recovered,” it said, adding that the slain terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 August 2024, 19:19 IST
World newsPakistanTerrorist attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT