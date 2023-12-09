Pakistan admits some political dissidents had links with terrorist entities inside country

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former special assistant to the prime minister, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, last week claimed that he was attacked at his home in the UK, adding that 'acidic liquid' was thrown at him. When asked about the incident, the Foreign Office spokesperson rejected any insinuations of Pakistan's involvement and that of Pakistani agencies in the attack, saying it is not 'our policy to target our own nationals abroad.'