Pakistan: After former ISI chief's arrest, three ex-army officers taken into military custody

Islamabad: Three former Pakistan Army officers have been arrested by the military for their alleged connection with the court martial proceedings against former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, the army said on Thursday.

Hameed, who served as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, was arrested following action in the complaint of a private property developer over alleged misuse of official authority.

According to a fresh statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army, three retired army officers were under military custody for “actions prejudicial to military discipline”.