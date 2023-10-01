Pakistan Army chief vows to eliminate the menace of terrorism following Friday's twin suicide attacks

The Army chief added: “These forces of evil will continue to face the full might of the state and security forces backed by a resilient nation.' 'Our operation against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces, Intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Balochistan so far however, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for some of the bloodiest attacks in Pakistan, denied its involvement.