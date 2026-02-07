<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s Minister of Interior Moshin Naqvi said on Saturday that authorities had arrested four people believed to have helped the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide-bomber">suicide bomber</a> who killed 32 people at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamabad">Islamabad</a> on Friday.</p><p>Naqvi said in a press conference, that the four people, including the believed mastermind, had been arrested following raids in Peshawar and Nowshera.</p>