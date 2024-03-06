Pakistan court bars oath taking for candidates allotted reserved seat

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) initially won 75 general seats in the February 8 polls. Nine independent candidates joined it, taking their share to 84.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had won 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) party has won 22 members while the number of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) lawmakers is seven.