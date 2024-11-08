Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan court directs jail authorities for meeting between Imran Khan and PTI leadership

A three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, heard the contempt petition.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 13:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 13:16 IST
World newsPakistanImran KhanPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Follow us on :

Follow Us