Pakistan court dismisses petition against former PMs including Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case

Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan was handed down three year imprisonment in the Toshakhana case for “non-disclosure of the details of state gifts in his assets.”

On the contrary, former prime minister such as Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and former president Asif Zardari did not disclose the details of their Toshkhana gifts but “they are contesting upcoming polls,” he claimed.