world

LIVE
Pakistan election results live: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N wins 4 seats, Imran Khan's PTI claims 5 as counting gets under way

Yesterday Pakistan went to polls with ex-PM Imran Khan behind bars. Today, he's declared victory even as counting is still under way. Voting yesterday was marred by instances of violence. Track the latest updates here with DH!
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 03:33 IST

02:3109 Feb 2024

PTI-backed candidate Fazal Khan wins NA-25 Charsadda

02:3109 Feb 2024

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 Lahore seat (Dawn)

02:3109 Feb 2024

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has won two seats (Reuters)

03:3309 Feb 2024

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N wins 4 seats, Imran Khan’s PTI claims 5 as counting gets under way

03:2809 Feb 2024

Independent candidate Wasim Qadir from NA-121 constituency of Lahore, wins with 78 thousand 703 votes

02:3409 Feb 2024

Pak poll results being announced as 'delay' raises eyebrows; PTI-backed candidates win 3 KP seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced first results of the 2024 polls in the early hours of Friday, more than 10 hours after voting ended amid allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

02:3109 Feb 2024

PTI-backed candidate Fazal Khan wins NA-25 Charsadda

Independents backed by PTI continue to pose a tough challenge and Fazal Khan secured a victory with over 100,000 votes in NA-25 Charsadda. (Dawn)

02:3109 Feb 2024

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 Lahore seat (Dawn)

02:3109 Feb 2024

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has won two seats (Reuters)

(Published 09 February 2024, 02:33 IST)
