Pakistan election results live: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N wins 4 seats, Imran Khan’s PTI claims 5 as counting gets under way
Yesterday Pakistan went to polls with ex-PM Imran Khan behind bars. Today, he's declared victory even as counting is still under way. Voting yesterday was marred by instances of violence. Track the latest updates here with DH!
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 03:33 IST
Highlights
02:3109 Feb 2024
PTI-backed candidate Fazal Khan wins NA-25 Charsadda
02:3109 Feb 2024
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 Lahore seat (Dawn)
02:3109 Feb 2024
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has won two seats (Reuters)
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N wins 4 seats, Imran Khan’s PTI claims 5 as counting gets under way
Independent candidate Wasim Qadir from NA-121 constituency of Lahore, wins with 78 thousand 703 votes
Pak poll results being announced as 'delay' raises eyebrows; PTI-backed candidates win 3 KP seats
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced first results of the 2024 polls in the early hours of Friday, more than 10 hours after voting ended amid allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.
PTI-backed candidate Fazal Khan wins NA-25 Charsadda
Independents backed by PTI continue to pose a tough challenge and Fazal Khan secured a victory with over 100,000 votes in NA-25 Charsadda. (Dawn)
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 Lahore seat (Dawn)
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has won two seats (Reuters)
(Published 09 February 2024, 02:33 IST)