Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years a day after 10-year sentence

Islamabad: A Pakistani anti-graft court jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan for 14 years each on charges of illegally selling state gifts, his party said on Wednesday, a day after Khan was jailed for 10 years in another case.

The sentence, after the third conviction handed down to the embattled ex-cricket star in the last few months, also included a 10-year disqualification from holding public office, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said.

Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, has, however, been allowed by authorities to serve her sentence at Khan's Islamabad hilltop mansion, the party's media team confirmed. Khan is already in a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan was jailed for 10 years on Tuesday on charges of revealing state secrets as Pakistan prepares for a general election on Feb. 8. It was not immediately clear if the two sentences for Khan would run concurrently.

"Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled," Khan's media team said, repeating his denial of the charges.

"No cross-questioning allowed, no final argument concluded and decision pops up like a pre-determined process in play ... this ridiculous decision will also be challenged."

Khan's lawyer, Intezar Panjutha, told Reuters: "It is a sham verdict."

Khan and his wife were charged with illegally selling gifts, worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) and received during his 2018-2022 premiership, from a state treasury known locally known as the "Toshakhana".

Government officials have alleged Khan's aides sold the gifts in Dubai.

A list of these gifts shared by a former information minister included perfumes, diamond jewellery, dinner sets and seven watches, six of them Rolexes - the most expensive being a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million rupees ($304,000).

Khan was also handed a three-year prison sentence in August for the same charge by another court, but that sentence had been suspended on appeal.