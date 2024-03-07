Pakistan general elections this year were less fair than the two previous polls: Report

“These overall scores, particularly the steady decline in them since 2013, are emblematic of the weakening of the democratic processes in general and electoral system in particular in Pakistan and they underscore the urgent need to restore public confidence in the electoral system.” It said that within the 2024 election process, both part two of the polling day operations i.e. counting, compiling, transmission, consolidation, announcement of provisional results and the post-election process received the lowest scores of 40% indicating that these two areas were the weakest links in the electoral chain in General Election 2024.

PILDAT recommends that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducts a thorough and impartial investigation into delays in the transmission, consolidation, and announcement of provisional results, the lack of contingency planning for the Election Management System (EMS) inoperability, and the failure to publish signed copies of forms within the stipulated time frame.