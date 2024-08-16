Pakistan govt admits tinkering with internet: Report

Islamabad: For the first time, the Pakistan government has confirmed that it was upgrading its "web management system" to cope with cyber security threats amid speculation about the installation of a so-called ‘firewall’ that could be leading to internet disruptions in the country, according to a media report on Friday.

Millions of people across Pakistan have been facing trouble accessing internet services for some time now due to limited connectivity, particularly while using mobile data in some regions.

So far, official stakeholders in Pakistan have either been feigning ignorance in response to public outcry and media queries, or claiming that the problems were because of telecom and internet service providers, or even Meta.