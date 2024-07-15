Pakistan govt to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s party for alleged anti-state activities

Islamabad: The Pakistan government will ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities, it was announced on Monday.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced that the federal government has decided to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging that the former ruling party was involved in anti-state activities, The News International reported.

Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on account of multiple cases against him.