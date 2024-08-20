Pakistan high court temporarily bars trial court from issuing verdict in graft case against Imran Khan and his wife

An anti-corruption court has been hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case against the former first couple which is based on the charges that Khan caused a loss of over Rs 50 billion to the national exchequer. A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Justices Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Babar Sattar, heard Khan's petition requesting the submission of records from the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) previous decision to close the case.