Pakistan hoping to reach fresh bailout package deal with IMF this month: Finance Minister Aurangzeb

Islamabad: Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the government was hoping to reach a deal with the IMF this month to secure a fresh bailout package, as he asserted that talks with the global lender were progressing "positively".

Dollar-starved Pakistan is bending its back to the limits to clinch the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal of more than $6 billion.

"The talks with the IMF are progressing positively," the finance minister said while briefing the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance.

He expressed optimism about the positive progress in talks between Islamabad and the Washington-based global lender to reach a staff-level agreement on a new bailout programme in July.

He said that the IMF is forcing Pakistan to make tough decisions, including new taxes already imposed in the budget.

"The Fund requires taxation on the actual income, which is fair," the minister said.