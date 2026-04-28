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Pakistan is not the top IMF borrower — These 10 nations owe far more than you think

The rankings highlight how IMF dependence is spread across continents, with Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe all represented.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 08:40 IST
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Top 10 countries with outstanding IMF credit amounts (USD)

Top 10 countries with outstanding IMF credit amounts (USD)

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Published 28 April 2026, 08:40 IST
World newsPakistanIMF

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