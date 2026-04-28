Pakistan is not the top IMF borrower — These 10 nations owe far more than you think

<p>Fresh data on outstanding credit from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-monetary-fund">International Monetary Fund</a> (IMF) shows that Pakistan is not the largest borrower, despite frequent attention on its IMF programmes. Instead, several countries currently owe significantly more, with Argentina leading the list by a massive margin.</p><p>Argentina tops the rankings with nearly $41.8 billion in IMF credit outstanding, far ahead of every other country. Ukraine follows with around $10.75 billion, while Egypt stands third at $7.41 billion. Pakistan ranks fourth with $7.29 billion, narrowly behind Egypt and slightly above Ecuador, which owes $7.28 billion.</p>. <p>The rest of the top 10 list includes Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Bangladesh, Ghana and Angola. These figures reflect active IMF lending arrangements and past financial support programmes still being repaid.</p>.<p>The rankings highlight how IMF dependence is spread across continents, with Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe all represented. While Pakistan often dominates headlines, the latest numbers reveal it is still several places away from the top spot.</p>