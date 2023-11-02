Pakistan launches nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants as deadline expires

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities on Wednesday launched a crackdown on illegal immigrants, including 1.7 million Afghan nationals, as a government-set deadline for them to leave the country expired.

The caretaker government last month gave an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan by October 31 or else risk imprisonment and deportation. It announced that action would be taken from November 1 against those illegal foreigners who had not left the country.

As the day passed by, reports began pouring in about police arresting undocumented foreigners in different parts of the country, including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities to deport them.