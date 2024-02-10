Pakistan needs ‘free and fair elections’, results must be accepted: Malala Yousafzai

Islamabad: Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has said that her country needs “free and fair elections” and urged the elected officials to accept the voters’ decision with grace.

The 26-year-old, who became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Prize when she was conferred the award in 2014, said Pakistan needs free and fair elections, which includes transparency in counting votes and respect for the results.

"I believe today, as I always have, that we must accept the voters’ decision with grace. I hope our elected officials, whether in government or opposition parties, will prioritise democracy and prosperity for the people of Pakistan,” she posted on X.