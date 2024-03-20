Pakistan not to tolerate cross-border terrorism: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Without naming any country, Sharif asserted that his country would not tolerate any cross-border terrorism from the neighbouring countries “under no circumstances.” The prime minister said that Pakistan would like to have peace with all neighbours and urged them to come and sit with Pakistan to devise a plan against terrorism “with sincerity of purpose work towards eradicating it.” “We want to exist in a very peaceful environment with our neighbouring brothers — do trade, commerce and expand our relations — but unfortunately, if a neighbour’s land is used for terrorism, this is intolerable” he stated.