Pakistan Peoples Party nominates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as its PM candidate

The newspaper report further quoted Bilawal, as talking to the media after the meeting: “Gen Zia imposed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on us and Gen Faiz Hameed imposed the PTI. He said both the PML-N and PTI were representative of the ruling elite. Both were unable to address the issues confronted by the country.”

“The PPP is the only party that always came up with its vision and manifesto before polls and kept people on priority,” said Bilawal, flanked by Haider and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.