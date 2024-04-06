Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on first foreign visit

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday embarked on his maiden foreign visit to Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi leadership and discuss issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister departed for Saudi Arabia in a commercial airline for a visit from April 6 to 8, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said.

Sharif, who assumed office as Pakistan's prime minister for a second time last month, is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and other ministers and senior officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the prime minister, the report said.

Sharif will also perform Umrah (in Makkah) and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif (in Medina) during the visit from April 6 to 8 during the last days of Ramzan.