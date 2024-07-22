Home
Pakistan police arrest acting chairman of jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party

Earlier, Pakistan's jailed former premier Imran Khan has claimed that he is being caged like a 'terrorist', and was denied basic prisoner and human rights in a 'death cell' at a high-security jail.
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 09:13 IST

Karachi: Pakistani police have arrested Gohar Ali Khan, the acting chairman of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, an official of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Monday.

Earlier, Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan has claimed that he is being caged like a "terrorist”, and was denied basic prisoner and human rights in a "death cell" at a high-security jail.

The 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder made these claims in a rare interview from behind bars with British publication The Sunday Times, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

