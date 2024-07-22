Pakistan police detains jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's aides, says PTI

Islamabad: Pakistani police detained two close aides of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday in a raid on his party secretariat but later released one of them, the party and local media said.

A police contingent cordoned off the secretariat in Islamabad and detained the party's acting chairman Gohar Khan and its secretary information Rauf Hasan, a party spokesman Zulfikar Bukhari told Reuters in a Whatsapp message.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said later that the acting chairman had been released shortly after being detained.

There was no immediate word on whether Hasan remained in custody. It was also not clear whether the two men had been charged.

A police spokesman said the secretariat's digital media wing had been searched, without giving any further details. He said the police also took away "some officials", without elaborating.