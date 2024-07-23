Pakistan raises minimum marriage age for Christian men and women to 18 years

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday raised the minimum legal age for marriage for Christian men and women to 18 years in the Islamic nation, after amending the law enacted in 1872.

President Asif Ali Zardari accorded approval to the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Act 2024 under Article 75 of the Constitution. The act amends Section 60 of the Christian Marriage Act of 1872, Geo News reported.

Under the new law, the legal age of marriage for both men and women in the Christian community is now set at 18 years. Previously, the age of Christian men and women intending to be married was 16 and 13 years respectively. Pakistan's National Assembly unanimously approved the raising of the minimum legal age for marriage to 18 earlier this month.