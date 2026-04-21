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Pakistan receives second tranche of USD 1 billion loan from Saudi Arabia

With this, Saudi Arabia has become the single largest country to have placed a total of USD 8 billion in cash deposits with the central bank.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:00 IST
World newsPakistanSaudi Arabialoan

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