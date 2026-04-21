<p>Karachi: Pakistan has received the second and final tranche of USD 1 billion from Saudi Arabia, as part of a USD 3 billion aid package aimed at boosting its foreign reserves, the state bank said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Last week, Saudi Arabia pledged USD 3 billion in deposits for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> and extended its existing USD 5 billion facility for a further three years.</p>.<p>The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed through a social media post that it has received the second tranche from Saudi Arabia, completing the USD 3 billion transaction after it received USD 2 billion last week.</p>.<p>"State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of USD 1 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 20 April 2026," the bank said.</p>.<p>The fresh loan came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia to push diplomatic efforts for promoting peace in West Asia.</p>.Pakistan to repay $2 billion loan to UAE on its demand.<p>With this, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a> has become the single largest country to have placed a total of USD 8 billion in cash deposits with the central bank.</p>.<p>Riyadh agreed to make the deposit at a time when Islamabad had to return a USD 3.5 billion loan to the United Arab Emirates.</p>.<p>Pakistan returned USD 2 billion to the UAE last week, after it failed to secure an agreement with them to roll over the loan.</p>.<p>Pakistan is also seeking to keep its foreign exchange reserves stable with a USD 1.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but has to ensure that it meets the staff loan programme targets.</p>.<p>The country's external account has come under pressure due to the conflict in West Asia, which has also led to strained relations with the UAE.</p>.<p>According to official figures, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 16.4 billion as of March 27, sufficient to cover close to three months of imports. </p>