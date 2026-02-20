Pakistan rocked by 5.9-magnitude earthquake; no reports of casualties yet

<p>Islamabad: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provinces in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/eight-suspected-terrorists-killed-in-pakistans-balochistan-3902876">Pakistan</a>, with tremors felt in several cities, including Peshawar and Islamabad.</p><p>There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.</p><p>The epicentre of the quake that struck at 6:09 pm (local time) was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a depth of 101 kilometres, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.</p><p>The tremor was felt in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, as well as in Islamabad.</p><p>Pakistan lies in a quake-prone zone due to its location along the boundary of the Arabian Sea, the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.</p>.11 security personnel, 1 child killed in attack in Pakistan.<p>A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Balochistan province last Friday, but no loss to life or property was reported. Its epicentre was 86km northeast of Khuzdar town in the province.</p><p>The quake was preceded on the same day by another tremor of magnitude 3.8 that struck 75km southeast of Khuzdar at a depth of 33km.</p><p>The worst quake the country suffered was in 2005, which killed about 74,000 people.</p>