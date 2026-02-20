Menu
Pakistan rocked by 5.9-magnitude earthquake; no reports of casualties yet

The epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a depth of 101 kilometres, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 16:20 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 16:20 IST
