Pakistan says mpox patient not carrying dangerous new variant

By Ismail Dilawar

Pakistan’s first mpox infection this year is an older, milder variant called clade II, according to Irshad Roghani, a public health director in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The country conducted genetic sequencing to determine the variant of the latest case after the World Health Organization last week declared a global health emergency over the spread of a mutated strain of mpox named clade I.