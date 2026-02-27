Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan says responding to 'unprovoked' Afghan Taliban fire along border

The ministry ⁠wrote ‌on X that Taliban ‌forces ⁠opened fire across several sectors ‌in ‌Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province ‌and ‌that Pakistani troops delivered an 'immediate and ⁠effective response'.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 02:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 02:22 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us