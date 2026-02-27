<p>Karachi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's </a>security forces responded to "unprovoked fire" by Afghan Taliban forces at multiple points along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border on Thursday, Pakistan's information ministry said.</p>.Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of 'unprovoked firing' along border, warns severe response.<p>The ministry wrote on X that Taliban forces opened fire across several sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and that Pakistani troops delivered an "immediate and effective response", inflicting heavy casualties and destroying multiple posts and equipment. </p>