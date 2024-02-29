Pakistan stewardess leaves duty mid-flight, seeks asylum in Canada

In recent years, a concerning trend has emerged within Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), where several cabin crew members have sought asylum in Canada, leaving behind their duties mid-flight.

The most recent case involves Maryam Raza, who departed from her return flight to Karachi after landing in Toronto, leaving a note expressing gratitude to PIA, India Today reported.

This incident follows a similar disappearance of another PIA flight attendant, Faiza Mukhtar, just a month prior.