Pakistan stewardess leaves duty mid-flight, seeks asylum in Canada

In recent years, a concerning trend has emerged within Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), where several cabin crew members have sought asylum in Canada, leaving behind their duties mid-flight.
The most recent case involves Maryam Raza, who departed from her return flight to Karachi after landing in Toronto, leaving a note expressing gratitude to PIA, India Today reported.
This incident follows a similar disappearance of another PIA flight attendant, Faiza Mukhtar, just a month prior.
The disappearances highlight a growing issue for PIA, which is already grappling with financial and credibility challenges.
The trend began in 2018 and has escalated in recent years, with at least seven cabin crew members vanishing in Canada in 2023 alone, the India Today report noted.
PIA attributes this phenomenon to Canada's lenient asylum policies, while experts point to low salaries and uncertainty about the airline's future as contributing factors.
Despite efforts to downplay the severity of the situation, PIA faces embarrassment and logistical challenges due to the absconding crew members.
Mid-senior employees like Maryam, who had served for 15 years, are among those seeking asylum, reflecting broader concerns about Pakistan's economic instability and political unrest.
Ultimately, the trend underscores the broader challenges facing Pakistan, where citizens seek better prospects abroad amid economic hardship. For PIA, addressing the root causes of crew members' dissatisfaction and preventing further disappearances remain pressing issues.
