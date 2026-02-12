Menu
Pakistan Supreme Court orders medical board to examine Imran Khan’s reported vision loss

The apex court also ordered authorities to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to speak with his children.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 10:28 IST
Published 12 February 2026, 10:28 IST
World newsPakistanImran Khan

