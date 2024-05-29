Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf never invited military to intervene in politics: Ex-President Arif Alvi

''But [on such proposals] we are insulted. If you don’t want to talk due to your ego and anger, it’s your choice. It was Imran Khan who sacrificed his ego and always called for dialogue. But if these talks aren’t held, it would further push everyone to a dead end.” He said that successive governments had tried their best to cover the “mistakes” of the past, and went on to say that Imran Khan was one of the most loyal leaders in history, who had “kept national secrets” and “covered mistakes” despite facing charges as serious as treason.