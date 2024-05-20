Pakistan to observe day of mourning following death of Iranian president

Karachi: Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X on Monday, extended deepest condolences to "Brotherly Iran" on behalf of himself and the Pakistani people and government.

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage," Sharif said.