Pakistan to observe day of mourning following death of Iranian president

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 07:00 IST
Karachi: Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X on Monday, extended deepest condolences to "Brotherly Iran" on behalf of himself and the Pakistani people and government.

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage," Sharif said.

