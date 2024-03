Pakistan to set up country’s biggest IT park in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has decided to set up the country’s biggest Information Technology Park here in the federal capital as part of newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to enhance IT exports in the cash-strapped country, a media report said on Thursday.

A plot spread across 3.3 acres in Sector G-10 of Islamabad has already been allocated for the construction of the IT Park after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, Islamabad’s top civic amenities development body, greenlit the decision to establish the project with the help of a public-private partnership, The News International reported.

Around 1,00,000 square feet of area will be covered in the plot, where at least 5,000 to 6,000 freelancers will be accommodated to work simultaneously. The IT Park would comprise a research centre, library, software house, conference rooms, working space for freelancers and startups as well as an area to exhibit IT products.