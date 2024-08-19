Pakistan unable to trace mpox patient, airports to have tighter screenings

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared than an outbreak of mpox which represents a global health emergency for the second time in two years.
Pakistan has confirmed at least one case of mpox infection. Earlier, according to a statement there were three cases of the viral infection detected in the country, however, the health department in Pakistan have now confirmed of only one case in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as reported by Independent.
The first case of mpox detected in Pakistan has brought concerns as the health ministry is unable to track the location of the patient. The person is said to have left the place and have gone to another district after he provided the samples for the test.
The health ministry is yet to confirm what strain it is and whether the patient is infected with the new variant, 'clade 1b'. The patient had returned from a Gulf country.
The district health office (DHO) said that the family of the patient has left for Dir.
"When we visited his home in Mardan, it was locked from outside and his neighbours told us that the family has left for Dir," they said.
The DHO also said that the health department in Dir was also unable to trace the patient.
The health ministry said that the screening system at airports and entry points is being further strengthened", keeping in mind the detected mpox case in the country.
Mpox was discovered in 1958 (in captive monkeys, hence the original misnomer 'monkeypox') and the first human case was identified in 1970.
The 2022-23 global mpox outbreak happened despite repeated calls from African researchers for increased global investment in diagnostic, therapeutic and infection prevention tools for mpox.
The WHO has now declared the current upsurge of mpox in central Africa a public health emergency of international concern.
Published 19 August 2024, 09:23 IST