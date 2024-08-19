Pakistan unable to trace mpox patient, airports to have tighter screenings

The first case of mpox detected in Pakistan has brought concerns as the health ministry is unable to track the location of the patient. The person is said to have left the place and have gone to another district after he provided the samples for the test.

The health ministry is yet to confirm what strain it is and whether the patient is infected with the new variant, 'clade 1b'. The patient had returned from a Gulf country.

The district health office (DHO) said that the family of the patient has left for Dir.

"When we visited his home in Mardan, it was locked from outside and his neighbours told us that the family has left for Dir," they said.

The DHO also said that the health department in Dir was also unable to trace the patient.