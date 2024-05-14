Pakistan unveils broader privatisation plan for state-owned enterprises

Islamabad: Pakistan will privatise all state-owned enterprises, with the exception of strategic entities, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday, broadening its initial plans to take only loss-making state firms private.

The announcement came after Sharif headed a meeting on the privatisation process of loss-making state enterprises, according to a statement from his office.

It came a day after an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission opened talks in Islamabad for a new long-term Extended Fund Facility (EFF) following Pakistan's completion of a $3 billion standby arrangement last month.