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Pakistan urges India to respect Indus Waters Treaty

He said that unilateral actions affecting transboundary rivers could create serious global challenges related to water security, food production and climate resilience.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:22 IST
World newsPakistanIndiaIndus Water Treaty

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