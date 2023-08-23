Pakistan will not surrender to radicalism and intolerance: Caretaker PM Kakar

He went on to assert that Pakistan had a clear message for those who are spreading violence: “We will keep fighting against the misguided.”

Pakistan's National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, ending the tenure of the government led by Shehbaz Sharif and paving the way for installing a caretaker setup. The general elections in Pakistan are expected to be held within 90 days of the dissolution provided the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes fresh delimitation of the constituencies.