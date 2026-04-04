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Pakistan would hit Kolkata in 'future' conflict: Khawaja Asif

He claimed that there are reports that a false-flag operation has been designed through their own men or through the Pakistanis in their detention
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:48 IST
World newsPakistanKolkataKhawaja Asif

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