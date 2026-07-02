125-year-old historic gurdwara demolished in Pakistan; India calls it a 'despicable act'

<p>A local businessman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's </a>Punjab province demolished a 125-years-old gurudwara, sparking protests from Sikh community. The historic Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Farooqabad, some 70 kms from Lahore was demolished.</p><p>According to an official, the gurudwara was demolished by the businessman without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department concerned. </p><p>Following this, Punjab Minorities Minister Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Gurdwara Singh Sabha and announced its immediate restoration.</p>.<p><strong>India calls it a 'despicable act':</strong></p><p>After the news broke, India described the demolition as "deeply disturbing". In a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, it said it strongly condemns this "highly deplorable" and "targeted act of vandalism".</p><p>"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine," the MEA said.</p><p>The statement added that the demolished portions should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest. </p><p>The MEA said "its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern".</p><p>It further said that the "systematic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated."</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met MEA officials on Wednesday and sought intervention. </p><p>The delegation submitted a memorandum to the officials, requesting the government to ensure that no further demolition or damage is caused to the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>