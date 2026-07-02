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Homeworldpakistan

125-year-old historic gurdwara demolished in Pakistan; India calls it a 'despicable act'

According to an official, the gurudwara was demolished by the businessman without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department concerned.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 05:26 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanMinistry of External AffairsGurudwaraMEA

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