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14 policemen dismissed in Pakistan's Gwadar over failure to resist militant attack

Gwadar, the focal point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has witnessed repeated attacks in recent years by separatist groups.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 08:52 IST
World newsPakistanBalochistanMilitant attackGwadar

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