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15 security officials killed in militant attack in northwest Pakistan

After the explosion, the police said, a large group of militants launched an attack on the police post, triggering heavy exchange of fire.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:22 IST
World newsPakistanTerroristKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

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