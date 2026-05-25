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17 killed in road accident in Pakistan

The accident took place on the Swat Expressway in Mardan district.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:49 IST
PakistanaccidentsBus accidentWorldPeshawardeaths

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