17 killed in road accident in Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: A speeding bus collided with a motorbus parked along a roadside in Pakistan's northwest on Monday, killing at least 17 people and injuring five others, police said.</p>.<p>The accident took place on the Swat Expressway in Mardan district.</p>.<p>According to police, the passenger bus collided with another bus that was parked on the roadside due to a mechanical fault. At least 17 people were killed and five sustained injuries in the accident.</p>.10 killed, over 2 dozen injured in road accident in Pakistan.<p>Police said the victims belonged to Upper Dir and Bajaur districts.</p>.<p>Initial reports suggest that the parked bus had developed a generator fault, forcing it to stop along the road, when the speeding bus rammed into it from behind.</p>.<p>Authorities said the identities of the deceased have yet to be confirmed, while rescue teams continued relief operations at the scene.</p>.<p>The bus was carrying passengers to the scenic Swat Valley.</p>.<p>Pakistan frequently witnesses fatal road accidents, with factors such as over-speeding, poor enforcement of traffic rules, driver fatigue and weak licensing controls cited as major causes. </p>