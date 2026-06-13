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21 terrorists killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Among those killed over the last 72 hours were four ring leaders belonging to Fitna-al-Khwarij, wanted for their involvement in numerous terrorist activities.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:33 IST
World newsPakistanterroristsKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

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