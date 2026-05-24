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24 killed in blast near railway track in Pakistan's Balochistan: Reports

A train suffered partial damage in the blast, while 10 vehicles parked in the area were also damaged, police officials said.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 06:53 IST
World newsPakistanExplosion

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