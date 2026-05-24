<p>At least 24 people were killed on Sunday in a blast targeting a train carrying military personnel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s southwestern province of Balochistan, <em>AFP</em> reported quoting a senior official.</p><p>Army servicemen were among the victims in the attack in the provincial capital Quetta, which left more than 50 people injured, the official informed <em>AFP</em>.</p><p>The train was passing a signal at Chaman Pattak in Quetta "when an explosive-laden car hit one of the carriages that resulted in a big blast", the official said.</p><p>A train suffered partial damage in the blast, while 10 vehicles parked in the area were also damaged, police officials said. </p>.31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bomb blast at Shia mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad.<p>An impact of the explosion shattered the windows and glass panels of nearby buildings, <em>Geo News</em> reported.</p><p>Visuals of the blast showed a mangled train carriage on its side as people clambered over the wreckage to find survivors.</p><p>The official told <em>AFP</em> that the train carrying army officers and their family members. Another official said that the personnel were travelling to celebrate the Eid holiday, which is due to start on Tuesday.</p><p>An emergency was declared in government hospitals across the Quetta region following the incident, with doctors and medical staff summoned to handle the situation.</p><p>Railway authorities said the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was stopped at Quetta Railway Station after the blast as a precautionary measure, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>Babar Yousafzai, the spokesperson to the home minister, informed that all relevant institutions have been placed on high alert following an explosion in the city.</p><p>He further urged the public not to gather near the blast site to ensure safety and allow emergency teams to carry out rescue operations without obstruction.</p><p>Pakistan's Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi condemned the attack as a cowardly act of terrorism, adding that it would not weaken the nation’s resolve against militancy, reported <em>Dawn</em>.</p><p>In a statement, Abbasi said that “anti-Pakistan elements operating from India and Afghanistan were sponsoring terrorism to destabilise the country”.</p><p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>