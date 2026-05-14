5 Pakistan Army soldiers killed during operation against terrorists in Balochistan

<p>Karachi: Five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, have been killed during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district, according to the military's media wing.</p><p>At least seven terrorists were also killed in the operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release late on Wednesday.</p><p>Pakistan military and Balochistan Frontier Corps had carried out the joint clean-up operation in Markham's Nosham area.</p>.Eight suspected terrorists killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan.<p>The ISPR said that in the course of the operation, seven militants were engaged and eliminated while five soldiers, including a field officer, were killed.</p><p>Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists.</p><p>In the first four months of the year, the security forces have carried out some major clean-up operations in Balochistan.</p><p>In March, at least 15 terrorists were killed in Harnai and Basima districts and in February, 10 terrorists were killed during an operation in Zhob.</p><p>Balochistan has been facing a low-level insurgency and militants frequently target the security forces and government infrastructure. The Pakistani government accuses the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of these attacks.</p>