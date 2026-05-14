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5 Pakistan Army soldiers killed during operation against terrorists in Balochistan

Pakistan military and Balochistan Frontier Corps had carried out the joint clean-up operation in Markham's Nosham area.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:21 IST
World newsPakistanPakistan Armyterrorists

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