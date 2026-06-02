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6 children killed as roof of mud house collapses in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Seven children were trapped under the debris, they said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:53 IST
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwahouse collapse

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