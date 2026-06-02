6 children killed as roof of mud house collapses in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

<p>Peshawar: At least six children were killed and one was injured when the roof of a mud house collapsed in Pakistan's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/khyber-pakhtunkhwa">Khyber Pakhtunkhwa</a> district, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Monday in the Rahimabad area of Lower Alpuri in Shangla district when the roof of a room suddenly caved in, rescue officials said.</p>.<p>Seven children were trapped under the debris, they said.</p>.Fallen tree cleared, debris lingers; Bengaluru couple still struggle a month on .<p>Following the incident, the rescue team rushed to the scene immediately, removed the rubble and recovered all seven children from underneath.</p>.<p>However, six children succumbed to their injuries, while one girl was pulled out alive and shifted to a hospital.</p>.<p>Last month, a similar incident occurred in Charsadda district, where three children were killed, and a couple sustained serious injuries after the roof of a house collapsed. </p>