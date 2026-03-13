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7 policemen killed in blast in northwest Pakistan

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 16:42 IST
World newsPakistanTaliban

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