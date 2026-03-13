<p>Peshawar: At least seven police personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a police vehicle in northwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.</p>.Pakistan bombs fuel depot of private airline near Kandahar airport, Afghan Taliban says.<p>The incident occurred in the Shadi Khel Bettani area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district when the police vehicle patrolling near the Rasool Khel check post was hit by a roadside IED.</p>.<p>As a result of the explosion, SHO Azam, police driver Shah Bahram, and four other police personnel were killed on the spot.</p>.<p>One policeman, identified as Insafuddin, sustained serious injuries in the blast, but he later succumbed to injuries at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.</p>.<p>Police and other security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Evidence is also being collected at the blast site.</p>.<p>Security authorities said that efforts are underway to trace the perpetrators involved in the attack. The security in the area has been beefed up.</p>.<p>President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the attack, saying the state’s resolve towards eliminating terrorism remained “unwavering”.</p>.<p>Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also condemned the incident.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the chief minister has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police.</p>.<p>Afridi expressed deep sorrow over the killing of police personnel in the explosion. He termed the loss of lives as extremely tragic.</p>.<p>The chief minister said the provincial government stands in complete solidarity with the families of those killed during this difficult time.</p>.<p>He also directed authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.</p>.<p>Afridi said cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the people and security forces. </p>