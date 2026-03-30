<p>Peshawar: Nine people, including eight children, have died and 47 others injured due to heavy rain across Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since last week, authorities said on Monday.</p>.<p>Most of the casualties occurred due to the collapse of roofs and walls of houses amid persistent rainfall since March 25, according to an initial report released by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).</p>.<p>Eight children and one woman was among nine people killed while 47 individuals sustained injuries.</p>.Pakistan hopeful of facilitating US-Iran talks amid escalating West Asia conflict.<p>Authorities also reported structural damage to residential properties, with at least six houses partially damaged in rain-related incidents.</p>.<p>The affected areas included the districts of Bannu and North Waziristan.</p>.<p>Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations and other relevant agencies coordinating efforts to assist affected communities.</p>.<p>Authorities have directed local administrations to ensure the timely provision of relief goods to those impacted.</p>.<p>Intermittent rainfall is expected to continue across various districts of the province until Tuesday.</p>.<p>Officials have urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from vulnerable tourist destinations, and strictly follow safety advisories issued by government agencies. </p>