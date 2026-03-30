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9 killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rain

Eight children and one woman was among nine people killed while 47 individuals sustained injuries.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:58 IST
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

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