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9-year-old Australian girl shot dead by police in case of mistaken identity in Pakistan’s Punjab

The incident took place in Chakwal district, about 300 km from Lahore on June 10.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 14:25 IST
World newsAustraliaPakistan

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