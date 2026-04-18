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A deal is only done when it’s done: Pakistani official sources on Iran-US talks

Officials said that Pakistan remains hopeful and committed to a positive outcome, but at the end of the day, it is the two warring parties who have to agree to the terms.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:31 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranShehbaz Sharifpeace talks

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